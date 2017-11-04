22-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash in Itasca

A 22-year-old man died Sunday evening after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a vehicle in northwest suburban Itasca, an autopsy Monday revealed.

Adham N. Ibrahim suffered multiple injuries when his motorcycle struck a vehicle in the 900 block of East Irving Park Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ibrahim, who lived in west suburban Addison, was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was pronounced dead at 5:39 p.m. Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available early Tuesday.