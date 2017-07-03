22-year-old woman killed in head-on crash in DeKalb

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.

The crash happened at 6:19 a.m. on Somonauk Road north of Gurler Road in unincorporated DeKable, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

A 2015 Hyundai Sonata was northbound on Somonauk when the car crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, according to the sheriff’s office. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 22-year-old Joann Weeks of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old DeKalb man, was taken to Kishwaukee Community Hospital in DeKalb, then transferred to Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was cited for improper lane usage, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation.