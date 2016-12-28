23-year-old man dies after Back of the Yards shooting

A man shot Monday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood died hours later.

At 5:51 p.m., Jamil Al-Shaubi, 25, was walking in the 4400 block of South Hermitage when someone got out of a vehicle and fired shots, striking him multiple times, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Al-Shaubi was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died at 10:30 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the 8000 block of West Thomas Street.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

About 10 minutes before, a man was shot in the neck while driving less than a mile away.