23-year-old man killed Sunday in Palatine crash

A 23-year-old man died in a crash Sunday in northwest suburban Palatine.

About 3 p.m., two vehicles were speeding on Algonquin Road near Kimberly Avenue when one of the vehicles, a 1997 Chevrolet Corvette, lost control, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. The Corvette hit a curb before crashing into a wall and trees.

The Corvette’s driver, Tyler D. Smith of Trout Valley, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple injuries from the crash.

The other vehicle continued heading west on Algonquin, the sheriff’s office said. There was no apparent collision between the two vehicles.

The investigation was ongoing Monday evening, the sheriff’s office said.