23-year-old man seriously wounded in Austin domestic battery

A 23-year-old man was seriously wounded in a domestic-related battery Monday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

He got in a verbal argument with another male about 7:35 p.m. in the 100 block of North Central Avenue when he was wounded in the left eye, according to Chicago Police. Police initially reported the man had been shot.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The other male ran away from the scene, and no one was in custody, police said.