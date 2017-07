23-year-old man seriously wounded in West Side shooting

A 23-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 1:57 a.m., he heard shots and felt pain while standing on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Ohio, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to West Suburban Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the left arm and chest, police said. He was then transferred in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.