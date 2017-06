23-year-old man seriously wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

A 23-year-old man was seriously wounded Wednesday in a West Woodlawn shooting on the South Side.

About 5:35 p.m., he was in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots from inside, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.