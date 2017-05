23-year-old man shoots self in leg in Englewood

A 23-year-old man shot himself Saturday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

He shot himself in the leg about 3:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Honore, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, and the weapon was recovered, police said.

Police said the man is in custody and charges are pending.