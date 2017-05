23-year-old man shot in Auburn Gresham

A 23-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

He was shot in the left arm about 4:05 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to a Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in good condition, police said. He was being uncooperative with police.