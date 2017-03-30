23-year-old man shot in Austin dies next day

A 23-year-old Cicero man shot Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side has died.

Romille McCall was in a vehicle at 6:37 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was shot in his back and arm, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

McCall took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, authorities said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 2:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Area North detectives were investigating.