23-year-old man shot in Back of the Yards

A man was shot Monday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

About 5:51 p.m., the 23-year-old man was walking in the 4400 block of South Hermitage when someone got out of a vehicle fired shots striking him multiple times, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

