23-year-old man shot in Lawndale

A 23-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon while walking in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

He was walking about 11:25 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Homan when a group of people walked up and someone shot him, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was then taken to the 3200 block of West Cermak where he called for medical attention, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.