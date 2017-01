23-year-old man shot in North Lawndale

A 23-year-old man was shot Tuesday in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4:30 p.m., he was driving in the 2700 block of West Roosevelt when a dark Chevrolet Cruze pulled up and someone inside shot him in the forearm, Chicago Police said.

The victim, a documented gang member, was taken to Saint Anthony hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.