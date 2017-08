23-year-old man shot to death in Calumet City

A 23-year-old man was shot to death early Thursday in south suburban Calumet City.

Wesley Getter was shot near his home in the 1200 block of Memorial Drive, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He was taken to Saint Margaret’s Franciscan Health in Hammond Indiana, where he died at 2:16 a.m.

Getter died of a gunshot wound in a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Calumet City police could not immediately be reached for details on the shooting.