23-year-old man wounded in Morgan Park drive-by shooting

A 23-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 6:21 p.m., he was getting out of his friend’s vehicle in the 11500 block of South Hale when someone opened fire from a vehicle that pulled up behind them, according to Chicago Police.

The man ran away, while his friend drove away before crashing into an apartment building in the 11400 block of South Hale, police said. The suspect’s vehicle drove off, heading east on 115th Street.

The 23-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the left hip and left calf, police said. He went to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized. His friend who was driving the vehicle was not injured.