23-year-old man wounded in Pilsen drive-by shooting

A 23-year-old man was wounded Monday evening in a Pilsen neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Near West Side.

About 5:15 p.m., a light-colored sedan drove up to the man in the 1900 block of South Peoria and someone inside the car opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the buttocks and left foot, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.