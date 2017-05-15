23-year-old man wounded in second New City drive-by in an hour

A 23-year-old man was wounded Monday afternoon in drive-by shooting in New City, the second in about an hour in the South Side neighborhood.

The victim said he saw a dark-colored vehicle driving south on Morgan, then heard shots fired and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He was shot in the thigh just before 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Morgan.

His condition is unknown at this time, police said.

The victim is a documented gang member.

About an hour earlier and four blocks away, a 19-year-old man was walking in the 1100 block of West 51st Street when a dark-colored Toyota Camry drove up, according to police. Four males inside fired shots before the Camry headed south on May.

The victim was shot in the left knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.