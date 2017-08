23-year-old man wounded in West Englewood drive-by shooting

A 23-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 6:09 a.m., he was sitting in a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Hoyne when a silver sedan pulled up and an occupant fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and a graze wound to the neck, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.