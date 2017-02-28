23-year-old woman dies after Stickney crash

A 23-year-old woman died three days after she crashed her vehicle into a semi in west suburban Stickney.

At 8:14 a.m. on Feb. 17, Tonoka Richardson was driving south on Harlem Avenue near 44th Street when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a 2016 Peterbilt tractor heading north on Harlem, according to Stickney police.

Richardson, who lived in Chicago’s South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She died at Loyola at 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 20.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries in the crash and her death was ruled an accident.