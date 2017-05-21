24-year-old man killed in Oak Forest crash

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday in south suburban Oak Forest.

Anthony Impallaria, a 24-year-old Oak Forest resident, was in a vehicle that struck a fixed object in the 6200 block of Victoria Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at South Suburban Hospital at 5:58 a.m. that morning.

An autopsy Sunday found Impallaria died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Oak Forest police were not immediately available for details on the crash.