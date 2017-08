24-year-old man missing from Englewood for over 2 months

Police are looking for a 24-year-old man missing from the South Side Englewood neighborhood for more than two months.

Stephon Ivy was last seen June 3 near 70th and Sangamon, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Ivy is described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274,