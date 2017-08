24-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Jackson Park Highlands

A 24-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood on the South Side.

Two people approached and one of them shot the man about 12:45 a.m. while he was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Jeffery, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck twice in the chest and taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.