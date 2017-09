24-year-old man shot in Fifth City

A 24-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Jackson when someone fired shots at him from a black vehicle, according to Chicago Police. The make and model of the vehicle was unknown.

The man was struck in the back and took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.