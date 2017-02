24-year-old man shot in Gresham

A 24-year-old man was shot Friday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 8:56 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Winchester, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to one of his legs and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Additional information, including the man’s condition, was not immediately available.