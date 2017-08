24-year-old man shot in head, critically wounded in Englewood

A man was critically wounded Saturday evening in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was unresponsive on the ground when officers arrived just after 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Laflin, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot in the head.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

There were no suspects in custody as Area South detectives conducted an investigation.