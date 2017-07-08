24-year-old man with Down syndrome reported missing in Portage Park

Police are looking for a 24-year-old man with Down syndrome missing from the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side since early Monday afternoon.

Eddie Reynoso was last seen about 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Melrose, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Reynoso is described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, brown hair and medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing gray and blue Cubs hat, blue polo shirt, gray shorts and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.