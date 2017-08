24-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting on Far South Side

A 24-year-old man was shot Saturday morning in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 4:20 a.m., he was standing near a vehicle in the 10000 block of South Avenue M when shooters opened fire from a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the left arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition had stabilized.