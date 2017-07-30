24-year-old woman missing nearly a month from Portage Park

Police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month from the Northwest Side Portage Park neighborhood.

Martha Sanchez, who also goes by the nickname “Tica,” has been missing since July 4 from the 5100 block of West Fletcher, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Sanchez is described as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound Hispanic woman with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. She has a scar on her shin and a small gap between her front teeth.

She was last seen wearing a short turquoise dress and high heels, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.