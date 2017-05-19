25-year-old endangered man missing since Tuesday

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old endangered man who went missing Tuesday.

Lallo Kirk was last seen Tuesday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He last spoke to his friends and family Wednesday and is currently not returning or accepting phone calls.

Kirk’s family is concerned for his mental health and well-being and fears he may be in a vulnerable state, police said.

Kirk is described as a 5-foot-10, 140-pound Hispanic man with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, police said. He has a music symbol tattoo on his wrist and stars tattooed on his ribs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.