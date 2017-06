25-year-old man critically wounded in Ashburn shooting

A 25-year-old man was critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in an Ashburn neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

It happened around 4:08 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 87th, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the right hand and midsection, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The victim is a documented gang member, police said.