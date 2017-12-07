25-year-old man fatally shot while sitting in car in Joliet

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot early Wednesday in southwest suburban Joliet.

The victim and a 26-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle facing west in a parking lot in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street, according to Joliet police. A male suspect began firing shots at the vehicle from the sidewalk in the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue at 12:52 a.m.

The bullets entered through the front passenger side window and door, police said. The man sitting in the driver’s seat was struck once in the right side of the head.

The gunman ran north after the shooting, police said.

The owner of the vehicle, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was not shot and moved the victim from the driver’s seat, then drove him to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m. His name was not released Wednesday morning.

Investigators are canvassing the area for video surveillance. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (815) 724-3020.