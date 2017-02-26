25-year-old man killed, 4 wounded in Gary shooting

A 25-year-old man died early Sunday in a northwest Indiana shooting that also wounded four others, authorities said.

Dvontai Wright was shot multiple times in the 1700 block of Grant Street in Gary, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Wright, of Griffith, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:15 a.m. His death was ruled a homicide.

Four other people suffered gunshot wounds in the early morning shooting, Gary police spokeswoman Dawn Westerfield said.

Additional information about the victims was not immediately available.