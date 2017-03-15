25-year-old man missing from Northwest Side

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old man who disappeared Monday from the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Daniel Kot, a resident of southwest suburban Lemont, was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 7300 block of West Irving Park Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Kot is described as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound white man with a light complexion, blue eyes and blond hair, police said. He suffers from severe depression.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.