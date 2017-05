25-year-old man shot in Austin, drives self to hospital

A 25-year-old man was shot Monday evening on the West Side in the Austin neighborhood.

It happened at 5:17 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Potomac, according to Chicago Police.

The victim, a documented gang member, was shot in the upper shoulder and drove himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in an unknown condition.

No other details were immediately available.