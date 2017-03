25-year-old man shot in Austin

A 25-year-old man was shot early Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 12:25 a.m., the man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North Laporte Avenue when a maroon Jeep pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man, a documented gang member, suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder and was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.