25-year-old man shot in Cabrini Green

A man was shot in Saturday night in the Cabrini Green neighborhood on the Near North Side.

About 8:17 p.m., the 25-year-old man was walking in the 500 block of West Chestnut when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.