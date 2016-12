25-year-old man shot in vehicle on South Side

A man was shot in a vehicle Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.

The 25-year-old victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4600 block of South Halsted at 2:19 p.m. when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the back and arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The vehicle took off after the shooting.