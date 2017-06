25-year-old man wounded in Austin shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk at 11:06 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Adams when a male shot him in the right buttocks from across the street, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.