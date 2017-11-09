25-year-old mentally confused man missing from Chicago Lawn

A 25-year-old man who is mentally confused went missing last week from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Thomas Craig went missing Sept. 4 from the 7000 block of South Rockwell Street, according to Chicago Police. He may be near the 2400 block of South Lakeshore Drive or at 5961 N. Winthrop Ave.

Craig was described as a 5-foot-4, 143-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing all-white clothing with white shoes and a white cap with a black emblem on the front.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.