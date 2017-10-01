$25K reward offered in armed robbery of mail carrier

Sketch of one of the suspects who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint last week on the Far South Side. | U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the armed robbery of a mail carrier last week in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The U.S. Postal Service employee, a 26-year-old woman, was in the 1200 block of East 102nd Street about 1 p.m. Wednesday when she was approached by two men, one of whom pulled out a handgun and demanded her property, according to Chicago Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

One of the suspects was described as a black man between 28 and 30, about 6-foot with a medium build, dreadlocks hanging above the shoulder and unshaven face, authorities said. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect was described as a black man between 28 and 30, about 5-foot-6 with a large build, dreadlocks hanging above the shoulder and an unshaven face, authorities said. He was wearing a green and brown camouflage hooded sweatshirt.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call (877) 876-2455 (select Option 2), U.S. Postal Police at (312) 983-6285, Inspector Kimberly Hairston at (312) 983-8545, or Chicago Police at (312) 747-8273.