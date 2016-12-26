25th Avenue overpass in Bellwood completed

The 25th Avenue overpass, which aims to reduce congestion, opened on Thursday in west suburban Bellwood.

The $41 million project eliminated a conflict point between trains and vehicle traffic, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The overpass accommodates two lanes of traffic in each direction over the railroad tracks, IDOT said.

Everyday up to 59 Metra trains, 52 freight trains and 19,000 vehicles pass through this location, according to a statement IDOT. The overpass is expected to reduce congestion and improve safety.

The project also included the resurfacing of Main Street from 25th and 19th avenues, IDOT said.

“This new overpass pays immediate dividends for communities nearby, but its impact will be felt for years throughout the region,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn.

The construction began in September 2014 and was tuned by a $22.2 million contribution from IDOT, $2.4 million from Bellwood and Melrose Park, and $16.4 million from federal, railroad and other state sources, IDOT said.