26-year-old man killed in DeKalb motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday night in DeKalb.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on Nelson Road and was in the process of turning left onto Twombly Road when the van collided with a southbound 1987 Honda motorcycle, according to a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

The driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Joseph D. Giuliano of DeKalb, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He did not have a passenger on the bike.

The 49-year-old woman driving the van told deputies that she didn’t see the motorcycle, police said. She was not injured.

The woman, who lives in DeKalb, was charged with failure to yield while turning left, police said.