26-year-old man missing from Douglas

Police are searching for a 26-year-old man who went missing last month from the West Side Douglas neighborhood.

Tamon Philpot went missing Aug. 27 from the 400 block of East 32nd Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He may be driving a gray 2007 Dodge Journey and has been know to frequent the West and South sides and Carol Stream.

Philpot was described as a 6-foot-3, 180-pound black man with a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a short, light beard, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with white graphics and blue jeans.

He may be carrying a black book bag and possibly wearing silver metal-framed glasses, police said. Philpot has several tattoos on his arms and pierced ears.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.