26-year-old man shot, critically wounded in South Chicago

A 26-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

He was sitting in a vehicle about 8:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ridgeland when someone walked up, took out a weapon and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the face and taken in critical condition to Jackson Park Hospital, police said.