26-year-old man shot, critically wounded in South Shore

A 26-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Saturday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

Just after 6:30 p.m., an unknown male walked up to the man in the 2800 block of East 76th Street and fired shots, striking him in the left eye and lower back before running away, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.