26-year-old man shot during South Loop carjacking

Two men, ages 28 and 26, were standing next to their parked cars in the 2200 block of South Wabash around 1:40 a.m., when two men drove up and got out of a silver Jeep Cherokee. | Chicago Police

A 26-year-old man was shot while trying to run away from a man who stole his car early Tuesday in the South Loop.

Two men, ages 28 and 26, were standing next to their parked cars in the 2200 block of South Wabash around 1:40 a.m., when two men drove up and got out of a silver Jeep Cherokee, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The men, armed with weapons, demanded the victim’s car and belongings, police said. The 26-year-old attempted to run away and was shot in the back by one of the suspects.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The suspects, described as black males who were wearing masks, drove off in the victim’s 2006 blue four-door BMW with license plates ZZ23656, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-4383.