26-year-old man shot in Austin

A man was shot Wednesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was walking in the 5000 block of West Chicago at 11:42 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A police source said the victim is a documented gang member.