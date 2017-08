26-year-old man shot in Galewood

A 26-year-old man was shot Monday evening in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was shot in the left thigh about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Meade, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was in good condition, police said.