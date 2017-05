2 people wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 26-year-old man said he was in the 1500 block of South Christiana about 10:30 a.m. when an unknown person shot him in the face and neck, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The second person, whose age and gender were unknown, showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face, police said.