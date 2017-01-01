26-year-old man shot to death in Aurora

A 26-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night in west suburban Aurora.

Andrew Dockery was standing outside in the 400 block of Melrose Avenue just before 7 p.m. when someone in a vehicle heading east on Melrose fired shots, according to Aurora police spokesman Dan Ferrelli. Dockery lived in the 400 block of Jackson Street in Aurora.

The vehicle was being followed by a newer, gray Nissan Sentra or a similar car, Ferrelli said. Both vehicles had more than one person inside.

“Investigators say they don’t know if the people in the gray car were involved in the shooting but do believe they probably have more information on exactly what occurred so they would like to talk with them,” according to Ferrelli.

Police said gang involvement cannot be ruled out as a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Call to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest qualify for a cash reward up to $5,000. Tips can also be submitted through the Aurora Police Department’s app.